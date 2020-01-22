Deadline for energy efficiency upgrades growing closer

January 22, 2020 at 2:55 pm

Orkney Islands Council is advising that the closing date for funding to improve the energy efficiency of local homes is at the end of March 2020.

Eligible home owners, private sector tenants and landlords can apply for funding for measures including loft, internal wall, external wall (for solid wall properties) and under floor insulation, with up to £9,000 available per applicant.

Over the last five years, over 600 households in Orkney have benefited from funding from the 2019 to 2020 Home Energy Efficiency Programmes for Scotland: Area Based Scheme (HEEPS:ABS)

For further information, to find our if you are eligible and to register for the scheme, please contact Firefly Energi (Orkney) Ltd, who have been appointed by the council to manage the 2019 to 2020 project.

The company can be contacted on 01856 881151, by email info@fireflyenergi.co.uk or by visiting their office at Kiln Corner, Kirkwall.

More information is available here: https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/H/energy-efficiency-grants.htm

Share this:

Tweet

