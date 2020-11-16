Deadline approaching for Faray wind farm views

November 16, 2020 at 2:45 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding the public that the deadline for sharing their opinions on a proposed wind farm in Faray is drawing near.

Views are being sought for, ahead of the council submitting a planning application for the site, early next year. The proposed wind farm on the uninhabited island is part of the Orkney Community Wind Farm Project, which also includes proposed wind farm developments at Quanterness in St. Ola, and at Wee Fea in Hoy.

The latest development proposals consist of up to six turbines with a maximum blade-tip height of 149.9m, access tracks, crane hardstandings, turbine foundations, underground cabling, on-site substation and maintenance building, temporary construction compounds and potential excavations/borrow workings.

It should be noted that comments made to OIC through this PAC process are not representations to the planning authority. If a planning application is subsequently submitted, neighbour notification and publicity will be undertaken, and individuals and communities will have an opportunity to make representations on that application to the planning authority at that time.

To discuss remaining options for speaking to the project team, you can contact Kirsty Groundwater, project officer by email on kirsty.groundwater@orkney.gov.uk or by phone on 07818508323 or visit www.orkney.gov.uk/FarayPAC

Comments can be submitted through:

the online feedback form referred to above atwww.orkney.gov.uk/FarayPAC

By email tokirsty.groundwater@orkney.gov.uk

By phone to 07818508323

By post to Kirsty Groundwater, Project Officer, Orkney Islands Council, Town House, Stromness, KW16 3AA

The deadline for submitting comments to the project team will be Monday, November 30 at 12pm.

Share this:

Tweet

