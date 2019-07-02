Dead whale sparks lifeboat alert
Longhope Lifeboat was called out this afternoon after the Coastguard received a report of what was believed to be either a parachute, or a sail from a boat, washed up on Swona.
The report of the item on the shore was reported to Coastguards by the crew of a passing ferry. On closer inspection by the lifeboat crew, however, it turned out to be a badly decomposed whale.
The Coastguard said that the relevant authorities would be informed of the position of the the whale carcass.