Dead whale sparks lifeboat alert

Longhope Lifeboat (Picture: Mary Harris/Longhope RNLI)

Longhope Lifeboat was called out this afternoon after the Coastguard received a report of what was believed to be either a parachute, or a sail from a boat, washed up on Swona.

The report of the item on the shore was reported to Coastguards by the crew of a passing ferry. On closer inspection by the lifeboat crew, however, it turned out to be a badly decomposed whale.

The Coastguard said that the relevant authorities would be informed of the position of the the whale carcass.

