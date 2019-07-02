Dead whale sparks lifeboat alert

July 2, 2019 at 4:12 pm

Longhope Lifeboat was called out this afternoon after the Coastguard received a report of what was believed to be either a parachute, or a sail from a boat, washed up on Swona.

The report of the item on the shore was reported to Coastguards by the crew of a passing ferry. On closer inspection by the lifeboat crew, however, it turned out to be a badly decomposed whale.

The Coastguard said that the relevant authorities would be informed of the position of the the whale carcass.

Share this:

Tweet

