Day procedures to resume at The Balfour

June 1, 2023 at 2:19 pm

NHS Orkney plans to step down some of the measures taken in the wake of capacity pressures at The Balfour.

Staff across the health authority remain busy, but it has been decided that day case procedures will restart from this Friday, June 2.

Sam Thomas, director of nursing, midwifery, allied health professionals and acute services said: “This would not have been possible without the teamwork and resilience shown across the whole system, as well as you, the community for seeking the right care, in the right place.

“We’d like to thank you all for playing your part as we continue to navigate the challenges across the system, ensuring all our patients and staff remain safe and allowing staff to deliver the best possible care.”

Inpatients Two remains restricted to essential visiting due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

NHS Orkney has urged to community to keep seeking advice from NHS Inform (https://www.nhsinform.scot/) and NHS 111 as well as GP practices and pharmacies. If you are acutely unwell, call 999 or attend the Emergency Department.

