Day four – Skaill Estella and Upper Cornquoy ewe win their classes

August 4, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Today’s decisions are in from our judges, on what should have been Shapinsay Show day.

It has proved to be a tough one for our cattle judge today but, in the end he chose the 2017 County Show cattle champion over the 2014 champion.

The 2017 champion was an Aberdeen Angus cow, named Skaill Estella, show by Messrs Davidson, from Skaill, Sandwick.

Estella beat competition from another Aberdeen Angus – a 19-month-old heifer calf named Cardona Jilt, shown by James S. Baillie & Co, from Sebay, Tankerness.

Our judge, William Gill, from Rosskeen, Invergordon, said: “You saved the hardest for last, was that deliberate? Two excellent animals making it a difficult decision.

“The winner is the 2017 three-year-old cow, a very clean animal looking in good condition despite rearing a calf, excellent lines.

Sheep

Today’s sheep judging has seen the winner of the 2017 County Show, a Cheviot ewe shown by J. & J. Smith, from Upper Cornquoy, chosen to proceed to the next round.

The ewe beat off competition from a Suffolk gimmer, shown by David Summer, of Easthouse, Toab. The Suffolk was champion at the 2015 County Show.

Our sheep judge, Kenneth Sutherland, from Sibmister, Thurso, said of today’s winning sheep: “She’s a nice sweet ewe. Very feminine head with good smooth hair. She’s a great skin and has plenty of length. Nice example of the breed Today’s sheep and cattle winners now move on to the semi-finals of our competition.

This week should have been Orkney’s agricultural shows week, kicking off with the Sanday Show on Friday, July 31. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the six shows had to be and other associated events had to be cancelled. To mark the week, we are pitting past sheep and cattle champions of The County Show against each other, under the eyes of judges, in a knock out competition. All the animals are judged based on pictures and information from the day they won. Next week we’ll be doing the same with the horse champions. Those who owned and exhibited them on the day are treated as the owners now for the purposes of the competition, although many of the animals went on to be sold following their win. For more information on the competition and animals click here.

