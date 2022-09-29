Dates for your diary at Orkney Auction Mart
Some information was accidentally missed in Orkney Auction Mart’s advert in this week’s The Orcadian.
We apologise for this and here is what is going on at the mart in full:
SALE ARRANGEMENTS
Monday, October 3: Special Sale of Store & OTM Cattle, 10.30am.
Tuesday, October 4: All Classes of Sheep, 1pm.
Saturday, October 8: Sale of HISHA & Non-HISHA Female Breeding Sheep, 11.30am.
Monday, October 10: Special Sale of Store & OTM Cattle, 10.30am.
Tuesday, October 11: Prime & Cast Sheep, 1pm.
Thursday, October 13: O.S.B.A. 1st Show & Sale of Breeding Rams.
Friday, October 14: Special Sale of Store Lambs, 11.30am.
DATES FOR YOUR DIARY
Monday, October 24: Special Sale of Fostered Calves.
Saturday, October 29: O.S.B.A. 2nd Show & Sale of Breeding Rams & Pure-Bred Females.
Monday, October 31: O.L.A. Breeding Cattle.