Darts players target Kirkwall Open title

March 6, 2020 at 3:49 pm

Orkney RFC First XV will have another week off from competitive rugby as Garioch’s pitch in Inverurie has succumbed to the frost in a disappointing early call-off.

A side that is heading south though is Orkney Football Club, taking on third-placed Tain St Duthus in the North Caledonian League.

The Reds are sitting mid-table but have a huge backlog of fixtures after a lot of weather cancellations.

In darts, it is the biggest day in the sport’s local calendar with over £1,000 on offer at the Tennent’s Kirkwall Open.

The competition is run by Kirkwall and District Darts League (KDDL) and is open to all players over the age of 18.

The competition, which is now in its twelfth year, continues to be highly popular, attracting players from around Orkney, and much further afield.

The event is sponsored by Tennent’s and J. & W. Gray & Co, and is also supported by the venue, the Kirkwall Masonic Club.

The winner will walk away with the top prize of £500, the runner-up wins £200.

There are also a number of other cash prizes, with the furthest progressing lady, and furthest progressing KDDL ‘B’ League player winning £100 each.

In total, £1,080 will be given away on the day.

Entry to the competition costs £5, and names must be in by 1.30pm sharp on the day.

In Stromness, Orkney men’s volleyball side face Glasgow opposition in the form of Ragazzi in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

The game will be played at the Academy with a 3pm start.

Orkney’s uner-13 and under-18 badminton teams take on Shetland in Kirkwall.

The under-18s will take to the courts at 10am in the KGS and the under-13s play on Sunday at 9am, also at the KGS.

And boxer Paul Peers fights an opponent from Nicaragua Milton Arauz in Barrow On Furness on Saturday evening.

A full round-up of the sport will be included in The Orcadian on Thursday.

