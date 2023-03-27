featured news

Dangerous overtake near Quanterness

March 27, 2023 at 1:24 pm

Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic incident which took place around 2.30pm on Sunday, March 26, on the A965 near to Quanterness Farm.

Officer say a black Audi hatchback, travelling eastwards towards Kirkwall, performed a dangerous overtake of a queue of traffic which was behind a tractor. The manoeuvre allegedly caused oncoming traffic to have to brake and take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

