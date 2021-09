Damage to vehicle

September 17, 2021 at 10:35 am

Police are appealing for information with regards to damage caused to a Red Seat Ibiza which was parked within the carpark at the Balfour Hospital, Kirkwall.

It is understood that this incident occurred on Monday, September 13 between 1.30pm and 5pm. The damage would appear to have been caused by another vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirkwall Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

