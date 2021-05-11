virus

Daily COVID-19 figures delayed due to IT issue

May 11, 2021 at 4:25 pm

There have been no COVID-19 figures posted today, Tuesday, due to an IT issue with Public Health Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed this during a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

Figures for Scotland and Orkney are therefore not available.

It is expected that figures will be available tomorrow.

A total of 72 cases have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

