Daily COVID-19 figures delayed due to IT issue
There have been no COVID-19 figures posted today, Tuesday, due to an IT issue with Public Health Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
Ms Sturgeon confirmed this during a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.
Figures for Scotland and Orkney are therefore not available.
It is expected that figures will be available tomorrow.
A total of 72 cases have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.
To book a COVID test, call 888211.