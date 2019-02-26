Curtains up for drama festival

February 26, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Here at The Orcadian we’d like to extend our best wishes to all teams competing in this year’s SCDA Orkney District One-Act Play Festival, which begins this evening, Tuesday, at the Orkney Theatre, Kirkwall.

This year’s preliminary round is set to feature 11 local teams, all acting their socks off in the hopes of winning a space in the top three. The festival, will bring audiences four nights packed full of comedy and drama, under the watchful eye of adjudicator Walker Ewart.

Break a leg, everyone!

For full coverage of the festival, pick up a copy of The Orcadian on Thursday, March 7.

Share this:

Tweet

