  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Cursiter dump to reopen after fly-tipping closure

Orkney Islands Councl has confirmed plans to reopen Cursiter Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Firth tomorrow, Monday.

The facility — which accepts recyclable materials only — was temporarily closed earlier this week, following a fly-tipping incident.

Lorna Richardson, OIC strategic policy and projects manager, said: “We thank people who value this facility for their patience during the closure of Cursiter while we cleared the sizeable amount of rubbish left there — and would again urge folk to use the site appropriately and only use it for recyclable materials, to prevent a repeat of this week’s closure.”

To check what materials are accepted at each of the council’s HWRCs, you can visit https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/R/Recycling-Centres-Civic-Amenity.htm