Cursiter dump to reopen after fly-tipping closure

September 5, 2021 at 4:52 pm

Orkney Islands Councl has confirmed plans to reopen Cursiter Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Firth tomorrow, Monday.

The facility — which accepts recyclable materials only — was temporarily closed earlier this week, following a fly-tipping incident.

Lorna Richardson, OIC strategic policy and projects manager, said: “We thank people who value this facility for their patience during the closure of Cursiter while we cleared the sizeable amount of rubbish left there — and would again urge folk to use the site appropriately and only use it for recyclable materials, to prevent a repeat of this week’s closure.”

To check what materials are accepted at each of the council’s HWRCs, you can visit https://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/R/Recycling-Centres-Civic-Amenity.htm

