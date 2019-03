Cruise season set to get underway

March 19, 2019 at 9:06 am

The first cruise ship of the year set to arrive in Orkney waters this year has been delayed by a day.

Due to an itinerary change, the Astoria will now call one day later than previously expected. The ship is now due to arrive on Thursday of this week, as opposed to Wednesday, as previously announced.

OIC Marine Services say that the ship is due to arrive at 7am, and scheduled to depart at 1pm.

Share this:

Tweet