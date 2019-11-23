Crucial win for Orkney RFC

November 23, 2019 at 1:28 pm

Orkney RFC secured a crucial away win at title rivals Dunfermline to leave themselves in a commanding position at the top of Tennent’s Caledonia League Division 1.

It is a sixth consecutive bonus-point victory for Orkney to leave themselves on 30 points and open up a sizeable gap from the rest of the chasing pack.

Orkney displayed no nerves in the biggest match of the season so far, winning 5-27.

Jon Tait, Alan Brown, Matt Jackson and William Thomson scored the tries while James Linklater scored a penalty and two conversions.

Share this:

Tweet

