Crucial win for Orkney RFC
Orkney RFC secured a crucial away win at title rivals Dunfermline to leave themselves in a commanding position at the top of Tennent’s Caledonia League Division 1.
It is a sixth consecutive bonus-point victory for Orkney to leave themselves on 30 points and open up a sizeable gap from the rest of the chasing pack.
Orkney displayed no nerves in the biggest match of the season so far, winning 5-27.
Jon Tait, Alan Brown, Matt Jackson and William Thomson scored the tries while James Linklater scored a penalty and two conversions.