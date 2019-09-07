Crimestoppers charity to hold Kirkwall events

September 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

Representatives from the charity Crimestoppers Scotland will be visiting Orkney next week, meeting with Islanders and sharing information about their service which helps people to pass on information about crimes anonymously.

Over three days, from September 9 to 11, staff from the charity will be hosting a range of community presentations. Islanders will have the chance to hear how the service works, how the charity passes information to the police and how contacts to the charity help keep people and communities safer.

Web streaming is planned for some presentations to ensure those on the outer islands can join in and learn about the charity.

Islanders will also have the chance chat to the team and find out more about volunteering, eventually establishing a Crimestoppers working group to support the islands.

The charity aims to equip the Islands with key crime information about the issues affecting them, such as rural and heritage crime, drugs, sexual exploitation, cybercrime and drink/drug driving.

The charity will also be talking to secondary school pupils, promoting their Fearless.org programme that enables young people to give information 100 per cent anonymously online.

Angela Parker, Scotland national manager with Crimestoppers, said: “We are really excited about visiting Orkney, meeting and hearing from Islanders and working with you to help make your beautiful Island a safer place to live, visit and work.

“As a small rural community there are crimes that affect Orkney residents more than city dwellers and people may be reluctant to speak directly to the police for fear of being identified.

“Since 2016, Crimestoppers has received only 60 anonymous reports from the Orkney Island community. Our unique guarantee of anonymity will really make a difference to the people of Orkney, so we want to reach as many people as possible to ensure they know about our charity, trust in our service and feel empowered to speak up to us 100 per cent anonymously.”

For more information about the upcoming Crimestoppers events being held in Orkney click here.

Share this:

Tweet

