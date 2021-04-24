  • Kirkwall
Crews give ‘all clear’ after Stromness blaze extinguished

Crews from Kirkwall and Stromness were called out to a controlled burn which got out of hand. (Sarah Sutherland/The Orcadian)

What began as a controlled burn in Stromness, this afternoon, resulted in 16 firefighters being called to the scene, after the blaze spread across the hill above the town.

Crews from Kirkwall and Stromness were called fire, which has now been extinguished, at 3.55pm on Saturday.

Three fire engines were brought to the scene in efforts to dampen the flames. Crews were officially given the all clear at 4.38pm.

According to the  Scottish Fire and Rescue service, another controlled burn has also been taking place on the hill above Houton in Orphir, this evening.

 

