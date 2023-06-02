featured news

Creative Orkney appoints new project manager

June 2, 2023 at 3:27 pm

Fashion designer, Kirsteen Stewart, is bringing her expertise and experience in the creative industries to a new part-time role as project manager for Creative Orkney.

Ms Stewart key focus will be on supporting and boosting the membership of Creative Orkney, which draws together traditional and contemporary professional craft makers from throughout the islands.

The project manager’s post was previously held by Edgar Balfour, who is now focusing solely on his work with Orkney Food and Drink.

Read more about Ms Stewart’s new role in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

