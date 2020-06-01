virus

COVID test patients’ data leaked

June 1, 2020 at 8:28 am

NHS Orkney has apologised to 51 patients whose personal information was leaked to an outside organisation in an “administrative error” after they were tested for COVID-19.

The data, which included patients’ personal details and swab results, was inadvertently sent to an Orkney business on May 15, the health authority has confirmed. NHS Orkney has said that the “isolated incident” has been subject to an internal investigation and has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office, but refused to reveal the name of the business to which the data was sent.

Julie Colquhoun, head of corporate services at NHS Orkney said: “I can confirm that on 15 May data on 51 patients was sent to a local business in error. This data comprised patient names, addresses and the results of COVID-19 testing. Following investigation it is clear this was an isolated case of administrative error.

“We have written to all the patients affected to make them aware of this incident and apologise to them. This has also been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

“NHS Orkney takes the management of patient data extremely seriously and all staff have been reminded of the correct procedures to follow. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise again to those people affected”

Share this:

Tweet

