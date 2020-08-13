virus

COVID spike — protecting the vulnerable is ‘vital’ says MSP

August 13, 2020 at 11:44 am

A Highlands and Islands list MSP has said that is ‘vital’ that key resources are used to protect the vulnerable, following news of a spike in coronavirus cases in Orkney.

Responding to the situation, in which NHS Orkney has announced that at least nine people from a single workplace are connected to an outbreak of cases, Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP said: “This is obviously a deeply concerning development.

“Orkney has been relatively fortunate that Covid-19 cases have been low, and so these new cases will be worrying for folk in the islands.

“It is vital that, if necessary, NHS Orkney, the local council and other agencies have the resources they need to deal with this outbreak, particularly where there is an increased need to protect those in Orkney who are most vulnerable to this virus.

“It is also important that people continue to be vigilant, follow the official guidance and, where required, help NHS Orkney in identifying cases and containing the virus”.

