COVID self-isolation time extended

July 30, 2020 at 4:42 pm

NHS Orkney has issued further guidance to the community, following the announcement that all those who have tested positive for coronavirus, or who have symptoms, must now isolate for a period of ten days.

Previously, people who tested positive for the virus, or had symptoms, were being asked to isolate for seven days, while other members of their household and close contacts were being advised to isolate for 14 days.

The change came into effect today, Thursday, and has been confirmed by both the UK Government and the Scottish Government.

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, said: “The announcement today, that those who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have tested positive must self-isolate for ten days, is a big and decisive step towards protecting our community and stopping the spread of the virus.

“The COVID virus is most infectious just before and, for the first few days, after, symptoms begin. We have learned that the risk of passing it on, after symptoms begin, can last for about nine to ten days. It is for this reason that the self-isolation time has been extended from seven to ten days.

“Anyone in our community who feels they are developing symptoms must self-isolate so this virus – which can be very dangerous and which can have a lasting impact on a person’s health — is not passed on.”

The symptoms are:

A fever;

Shortness of breath

New cough

Loss of smell/taste

