COVID-positive Orkney patient dies

An Orkney patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died, according to official figures.

The death, contained within figures released by Public Health Scotland, brings the total number of Orkney patients who have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test to four since the pandemic began.

The death was one of 22 recorded in Scotland yesterday — the highest death toll in the country in four months.

It marks the first death in the county relating to the virus since February.