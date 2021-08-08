virus

COVID guidance reminder for staff and pupils returning to the classroom

August 8, 2021 at 4:30 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding school staff and pupils of the COVID-19 measures which will still in place to try and keep staff and pupils safe, as they return to the classroom this month.

Staff and secondary pupils are asked to undertake twice-weekly lateral flow tests in the week leading up to the start of term, and every week thereafter. With all schools across the county due back on Tuesday, August 17, home testing should begin again the week commencing Monday, August 9.

All schools offered test kits to staff and pupils prior to the summer break, which can be used for these purposes. If any staff or pupils have not received test kits, they can access them in a range of different ways, including ordering online for home delivery, or collecting kits from your nearest test site or pharmacy, such as Sutherlands in Kirkwall and Stromness, and Boots.

For more information, see the OIC Update Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OICUpdates as well as the forthcoming edition of The Orcadian.

