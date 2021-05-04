virus

COVID figures unchanged over public holiday

May 4, 2021 at 2:27 pm

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Orkney over the weekend and the public holiday, according to daily figures posted by the Scottish Government.

Figures had been on hold since April 30, but new figures posted today, Tuesday, reveal no new cases have been reported for the county.

Orkney’s total number of cases since the pandemic began therefore remains at 72.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211

