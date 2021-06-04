virus

COVID case recorded in Orkney

June 4, 2021 at 2:22 pm

Another COVID case has been recorded in Orkney linked to the person who tested positive earlier this week, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

The individual and their contacts are isolating.

NHS Orkney’s director of public health Dr Louise Wilson said that while there were no restrictions around travel to mainland Scotland, those moving around needed to take great care.

She reminded folk that wearing a clean mask and keeping two metres away from other people remains important to keep you protected, and as Orkney moves to Level Zero of the Scottish Government’s COVID restrictions, she said that it was important to stay at least two metres away from anyone who is not part of your household when outside.

The number of cases attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic now stands at 76.

“Washing your hands with soap and water is an effective way to avoid contracting COVID. When you go out and come home, wash your hands immediately and don’t touch your face,” said Dr Wilson.

“And, if you are visiting a shop or restaurant and it is crowded, rather avoid it and go back at a quieter time.”

NHS Orkney added that while most adults in Orkney are vaccinated they can still contract COVID and infect others although symptoms are likely to be less severe.

Anyone with symptoms (a new cough, a fever, or a loss of taste and smell) must self isolate and book a PCR test by calling the COVID Assessment Centre on 888211.

Those without symptoms but who might be concerned can arrange for LFD tests to be posted to them. You can order tests online and they will arrive by post with two days usually.

