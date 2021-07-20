virus

COVID-19 vaccine not recommended to 12 to 17-year-olds

July 20, 2021 at 2:15 pm

Those aged 12 to 17-years-old are not to have the COVID-19 vaccine offered to them at this time, except for those with certain disabilities and living situations.

The confirmation came from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, as she gave an update on the vaccination programme at a COVID-19 briefing today, Tuesday, July 20.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) gave advice to the Scottish Government on Monday, July 19, which revealed they are not recommending the vaccine for “all” 12 to 17-year-olds, given how low the chance is of someone that age becoming ill with the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said this advice will be kept “under close and ongoing” review.

However, some of the people in that age are group are being advised to take the vaccine, this includes those aged 12 to 15 with severe learning disabilities, Down’s Syndrome, neuro-disabilities, or other immune system suppressing conditions; those aged 12 to 17 who have household contacts of people with suppressed immune systems; and those aged 17 who will be turning 18 before October 31 this year.

The vaccine is already on offer for those aged 16 to 17.

At the briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: “Although around 90 per cent of all adults have taken up the first dose, so far it is only 81 per cent among 30 to 39-year-olds, and 70 per cent amongst 18 to 29-year-olds.

“So I want to stress that if you are 18 or over — and if you haven’t yet had a first dose —then you can still get it. In fact, we really, really want you to do so.

“COVID is less of a threat to younger people than to older people —but it is still a threat.

“Some young people do need hospital care with the virus, some even end up in intensive care, and of course young people can get long COVID which we still don’t fully understand.”

