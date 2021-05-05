virus

COVID-19 vaccinations to open for 18 to 29-year-olds

May 5, 2021 at 2:51 pm

NHS Orkney has today confirmed that those aged 18 to 29 will be offered their first COVID-19 vaccination appointments at The Balfour, starting this month.

The dates for these will be Saturday, May 29; Sunday, May 30; and Saturday, June 5.

Letters will be sent out to these patients in the week commencing Monday, May 17 detailing when to attend for their vaccine.

Letters are also being sent out this week to all patients aged 30 to 50 who have not yet had a first vaccine, inviting them to phone the vaccination centre to book in for this.

The telephone number for the vaccination centre is 0300 303 5313.

Maureen Firth, NHS Orkney head of primacy care services, said: “We will be sending out further letters towards the end of next week to all patients who attended the Pickaquoy Centre for their first vaccine.

“These letters will detail where patients should go to get their second vaccine. These vaccines will be given at the Balfour and the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre so, please read your letter carefully to know where to go.

Ms Firth also revealed that: “we are due to vaccinate in the region of 6,500 patients during May.

“We would therefore please ask that you attend at the time you are given unless you have an urgent reason to ask for this to be rescheduled. This will make our logistics and planning so much easier.

“Thank you so much for your support during this vaccination programme, it has been much appreciated.”

