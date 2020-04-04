  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
breaking news

Airlifted patient ‘not COVID-positive’ says NHSO

An RAF aircraft transported a patient from Kirkwall Airport, this morning.

NHS Orkney has said that a patient, who was transferred by the RAF to Glasgow this morning, was not COVID-19-positive.

This comes despite a statement released to The Orcadian by the RAF stating that it had been dispatched to transfer a “critically ill COVID-positive patient” from Kirkwall to Glasgow.

Iain Stewart NHS Orkney chief executive designate said: “I would like to thank our Royal Air Force colleagues for ensuring the safe transfer of a critically ill patient from Orkney to the Scottish Mainland earlier today. It can confirm this transfer was not COVID-19 related”.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos