Airlifted patient ‘not COVID-positive’ says NHSO

April 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

NHS Orkney has said that a patient, who was transferred by the RAF to Glasgow this morning, was not COVID-19-positive.

This comes despite a statement released to The Orcadian by the RAF stating that it had been dispatched to transfer a “critically ill COVID-positive patient” from Kirkwall to Glasgow.

Iain Stewart NHS Orkney chief executive designate said: “I would like to thank our Royal Air Force colleagues for ensuring the safe transfer of a critically ill patient from Orkney to the Scottish Mainland earlier today. It can confirm this transfer was not COVID-19 related”.

