COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic — dates and times

March 20, 2021 at 3:30 pm

Almost 4,000 folk have taken a trip to the Pickaquoy Centre this week — not for recreational reasons, but to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

In what is the largest scale mass vaccination organised by NHS Orkney to date, 3,992 people aged between 42 and 64 years were invited to receive their first dose of vaccine at the newly launched clinic. This is set to continue, with further dates announced for folk aged 34 to 41, resident in the Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay, starting tomorrow, Sunday.

Those eligible for a vaccine should arrive at the clinic for the dates and times below:

Date Age range Sunday, March 21 40 – 41 Monday, March 22 38 – 39 Tuesday, March 23 36 – 37 Wednesday, March 24 34 – 35

Time If your surname begins with: 9:00 – 9:30 A & B 9:45 – 10:45 C, D & E 11:00 – 12:00 F, G & H 12:15 – 13:15 I, J, K & L 13:15-14:00 CLOSED 14:00 – 14:45 M 15:00 – 15:45 N, O, P, Q & R 16:00 – 17:00 S 17:00 – 18:00 T, U, V, W, X, Y & Z 18:00 CLOSED

These clinics are for patients who live and are registered with a GP practice.

If you are temporarily staying in Orkney and not registered with a GP practice, you are asked to phone Kirkwall Vaccination Centre on 0300 3035313.

For patients who live in the outer islands, your own GP practice will be in touch to arrange an appointment.

If you have any queries please do not contact the Pickaquoy Centre or your own GP practice.

Only arrive at the allocated time slot relevant to your surname, as we must ensure social distancing.

There will be marshalls on site to assist with the flow of patients arriving. Wheelchairs will be available for those who need one.

Do not attend the clinic for your appointment if you feel unwell or are showing signs of COVID-19. You should phone to rearrange your appointment if you are feeling unwell, showing symptoms of coronavirus, have recently tested positive or been told to self-isolate.

On the day of your appointment:

• Arrive as close to your appointment time as possible. Do not arrive early.

• Wear a face covering and sanitise your hands before attending

