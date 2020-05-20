COVID-19 index places Orkney at lowest risk of transmission

An interactive map of Scotland, showing the risk of coronavirus transmission, has placed Orkney among the areas in the country at the lowest risk. The report shows significant differences between Scottish communities and the team behind it say that their research suggests that a phased, geographic easing of lockdown should be considered by the Scottish Government. The organisation has produced a colour-coded map based on council constituencies — freely accessible online. Researchers say that the COVID-19 Community Risks Index is the most detailed possible picture of which Scottish communities are most under threat.

The research calculates each area’s risk of exposure according to two factors — transmission probability and potential for fatalities.

The data used in those calculations include population density; how many older people or those with underlying health conditions live in the area; how many people use road and rail travel; how easy or otherwise it is to access local health services; socio-economic factors, such as the average income of residents in each area.

Orkney’s decreased levels of connectivity and the geographically spread-out local population also accounts for its low rating.

Currently the research does not factor in actual infection rates or fatalities which may have been recorded in each area as these figures are not yet publicly available in sufficiently detailed format.