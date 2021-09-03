virus

COVID-19 guidance reminder for staff and pupils back in the classroom

September 3, 2021 at 1:03 pm

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across Scotland, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is reminding school staff and pupils of measures still in place to try and keep everyone safe while back in the classroom.

Staff and secondary pupils are asked to undertake twice-weekly lateral flow tests during term time.

OIC executive director of education, leisure and housing, James Wylie, said: “According to the official figures, we are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. We cannot become complacent in Orkney or elsewhere. It is very important that our staff and secondary pupils continue to undertake the twice-weekly lateral flow tests and record the results online, whether positive, negative or void. This helps public health experts understand what levels of COVID-19 are and can inform policy on things like future mitigations in schools.

“Testing can help reduce the risks of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. This, in turn, can help reduce the likelihood that staff or children and young people will have to self-isolate due to outbreaks.”

Staff and pupils can access test kits in a range of different ways, including direct from their school, by ordering online for home delivery, or collecting kits from the nearest test site or pharmacy, such as Sutherlands in Kirkwall and Stromness, and Boots.

Share this:

Tweet

