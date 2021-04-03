  • Kirkwall
COVID-19 figures on hold for bank holiday

The Scottish Government has confirmed that no localised COVID-19 figures will be published until Tuesday, April 6, due to the bank holiday weekend.

Figures for Scotland will still be updated daily, but breakdowns for each health service, such as NHS Orkney, will not be available until Tuesday.

The number of test-positive cases attributed to the county to date remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 01856 888 211.

