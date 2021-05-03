virus

COVID-19 figures on hold due to public holiday

May 3, 2021 at 2:23 pm

Daily COVID-19 figures are currently on hold due to the public holiday today, Monday, as confirmed by Public Health Scotland (PHS).

The last figures released by PHS were on Saturday, May 1, which revealed no new positive COVID-19 cases for Orkney.

Figures shall resume posting tomorrow on Tuesday, May 4.

Figures for the weekend have not been released by either PHS or the Scottish Government, however NHS Orkney have made no reports of new cases.

A total of 72 cases have been attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211

