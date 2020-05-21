virus

COVID-19 cases ‘well below expected number’ according to emergency group

May 21, 2020 at 9:29 am

The current situation in Orkney is that the number of confirmed cases is well below the number that was expected at this time, says the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG).

The group — a collaboration of key partner agencies including Orkney Islands Council and Police Scotland — are continuing to meet virtually to monitor the response to COVID-19 across Orkney.

OLECG have thanked the people of Orkney for their commitment in keeping this virus contained to a relatively low number of cases and hope this can continue when we do move into the next stage of lockdown.

And, as this is Mental Health Awareness Week, they have offered a number of contact details to make sure that people know that support and help are still open.

Blide Trust

01856 874874

https://www.blidetrust.org.uk/

admin@blidetrust.org

Orkney Citizens Advice Bureau

01856 490129 or 01856 871568

bureau@orkneycab.casonline.org.uk

Relationship Scotland Orkney

01856 877750

enquiries@rsorkney.org.uk

Vital Talk Orkney Counselling Service

07510 927444

enquiries@vitaltalk.co.uk

Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS)

01856 872298

contact@orsas.scot

Childline

0800 1111

Women’s Aid Orkney

01856 877900 (Monday-Friday (am to 4.30pm) or 07538 786885 outwith these hours

info@womensaidorkney.org.uk

