COVID-19 cases ‘well below expected number’ according to emergency group
The current situation in Orkney is that the number of confirmed cases is well below the number that was expected at this time, says the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG).
The group — a collaboration of key partner agencies including Orkney Islands Council and Police Scotland — are continuing to meet virtually to monitor the response to COVID-19 across Orkney.
OLECG have thanked the people of Orkney for their commitment in keeping this virus contained to a relatively low number of cases and hope this can continue when we do move into the next stage of lockdown.
And, as this is Mental Health Awareness Week, they have offered a number of contact details to make sure that people know that support and help are still open.
Blide Trust
01856 874874
https://www.blidetrust.org.uk/
Orkney Citizens Advice Bureau
01856 490129 or 01856 871568
bureau@orkneycab.casonline.org.uk
Relationship Scotland Orkney
01856 877750
Vital Talk Orkney Counselling Service
07510 927444
Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS)
01856 872298
Childline
0800 1111
Women’s Aid Orkney
01856 877900 (Monday-Friday (am to 4.30pm) or 07538 786885 outwith these hours