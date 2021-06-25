  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
coronavirus

COVID-19 cases remain stable in Orkney today

There have been no new COVID-19 identified in Orkney today, Friday, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.
This leaves the total number of cases registered for the county since the pandemic began at 85 — after three new cases were recorded yesterday.
Over 1,000 folk have been tested in the county, as NHS Orkney works to subdue a “growing” COVID-19 situation.
Anyone who has been in a Kirkwall pub since June 14 has been urged to book a PCR test through the COVID Assessment Centre by phoning 01856 888 211, and to self-isolate for at least three days; or until you receive a negative test result.