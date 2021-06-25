COVID-19 cases remain stable in Orkney today
There have been no new COVID-19 identified in Orkney today, Friday, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.
This leaves the total number of cases registered for the county since the pandemic began at 85 — after three new cases were recorded yesterday.
Over 1,000 folk have been tested in the county, as NHS Orkney works to subdue a “growing” COVID-19 situation.
Anyone who has been in a Kirkwall pub since June 14 has been urged to book a PCR test through the COVID Assessment Centre by phoning 01856 888 211, and to self-isolate for at least three days; or until you receive a negative test result.