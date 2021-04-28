COVID-19 cases remain stable for Orkney
There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Wednesday, confirmed in the Scottish Government’s daily figures.
Orkney’s total number of cases therefore remains at 72, after a non-true case was removed from the county’s total yesterday.
An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording Orkney’s first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.
To book a COVID test, call 888211