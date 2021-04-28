virus

COVID-19 cases remain stable for Orkney

April 28, 2021 at 2:10 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Wednesday, confirmed in the Scottish Government’s daily figures.

Orkney’s total number of cases therefore remains at 72, after a non-true case was removed from the county’s total yesterday.

An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording Orkney’s first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211

