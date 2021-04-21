virus

COVID-19 cases remain stable for Orkney

April 21, 2021 at 2:51 pm

No new Orkney COVID-19 cases have been recorded today, Wednesday, according to the Scottish Government’s daily figures.

It has therefore been 62 days — over two months — since an Orkney resident last tested positive for COVID-19, which was recorded in the Scottish Government’s figures on February 18.

However, it only marks 31 days since the last positive case was attributed to Orkney, when a marine vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to be carrying a positive case. As NHS Orkney was the nearest health board, the case was attributed to Orkney’s figures, even though no Orkney residents were involved.

The total number of cases attributed to Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

