virus

Three weeks without new COVID-19 case in Orkney

March 11, 2021 at 2:32 pm

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney today, Thursday, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish Government.

This marks 21 days since a new case was last confirmed by a test in the county.

The total number of positive cases in Orkney since the pandemic began remains at 70.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

