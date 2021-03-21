virus

COVID-19 case linked to vessel in Orkney waters

March 21, 2021 at 2:13 pm

A new case of COVID-19 has been attributed to Orkney, after an infection was identified on a marine vessel in local waters.

NHS Orkney confirmed the new test-positive case this afternoon, Sunday. According the health authority, there were no Orkney contacts and the crew on the vessel is now isolating.

NHS Orkney would like to thank the Coastguard and Alfik Shore Base Services Ltd. for assisting with them in providing service and care.

Because this case was recorded in Orkney waters by our local health service, it will be recorded in the Scottish Government’s official figures for Orkney.

This is the first case to be attributed to the county in over four weeks. The number of test-positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney since the pandemic began now stands at 71.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 88821.

