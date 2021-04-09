virus

COVID-19 — 50 days without Orkney resident testing positive

April 9, 2021 at 3:15 pm

No new COVID-19 figures have been recorded for Orkney today, Friday, according to daily figures posted by the Scottish Government.

This marks 19 days since the last positive case was recorded, when a marine vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to be carrying a positive case. As NHS Orkney was the nearest health board, the case was attributed to Orkney’s figures, even though no Orkney residents were involved.

It therefore also marks 50 days since the last Orkney person tested positive for COVID-19, which was recorded in the Scottish Government’s figures on February 18.

The total number of cases for Orkney stands at 71 since the pandemic began.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

