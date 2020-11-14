Coverage of NHS chief’s lockdown travel in line for national award

November 14, 2020 at 10:56 am

The Orcadian’s coverage of an NHS chief executive who travelled regularly during lockdown earlier this year has been shortlised for a prize at the 2020 British Journalism Awards.

In May, The Orcadian reported on how chief executive designate of NHS Orkney, Iain Stewart, had been making regular trips between his place of work in Orkney and his home in the Black Isle outside Inverness.

It later emerged he had also made a trip to Glasgow for “personal reasons”.

He initially defended his actions, apologising for the “offence” he may have caused to the Orkney public.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request in June subsequently revealed Mr Stewart had been “off-island” for 15 days after lockdown came into force on March 23, making no less than five trips to the Scottish Mainland inside lockdown.

He had also racked up nearly £2,000 in travel costs, and over £2,500 in accommodation bills, since taking up his role on March 1.

At the end of June, amid intense public scrutiny and heavy criticism, it was confirmed that Mr Stewart would not be taking up the position of NHS Orkney chief executive and left the organisation.

Michael Dickson, chief executive of NHS Shetland, took over the role on an interim basis, and he continues to lead the health board today.

The Orcadian’s coverage of the story, from Mr Stewart initially defending his decision to commute, to the open letter “apology” and then Mr Dickson’s appointment, is in the running for the Local Journalism Award.

It is one of eight finalists, and is up against local newspapers from across the UK.

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on the afternoon of December 9.

Editor Leah Seator said: “Since the effects of the pandemic were first felt in Orkney, our small team have worked admirably in difficult circumstances to provide the public with genuine, important information.

“Tireless efforts were made to campaign for transparency from the authorities over coronavirus test figures, and a true scale of the virus in Orkney.

“This story emerged in the midst of a meeting designed to achieve this, and brought about a change of approach in our community.

“I am very proud of our staff. A nomination for this award among the very best journalism in the UK is fantastic recognition for our newspaper.”

Chairman of the judges, Dominic Ponsford, said: “Considering the year we have had for news we expected some amazing entries and we were not disappointed.

“It was especially gratifying to see so many new voices recognised in this year’s shortlists. With more than 50 entrants in many categories, just making the shortlist is an incredible achievement.

“Thank you to the judges for giving up their time and to everyone who has entered.”

