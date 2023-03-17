breaking news

Court places Orkney Islands Councillor under supervision

March 17, 2023 at 11:17 am

An East Mainland, Burray and South Ronaldsay councillor has been placed under court supervision for two years after admitting animal welfare charges.

Councillor James Moar has also been ordered to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work, and will have to comply with advice from the SSPCA and the Animal and Plant Health Agency as improvements are made to his Deerness farm.

Two of the cows owned by the 67-year-old were in such poor condition that they had to be put down, Kirkwall Sheriff Court previously heard.

As Councillor Moar appeared for sentencing this Friday, the court heard that significant improvements had been found at the farm since the charges were brought against him following visits by the SSPCA and the Animal and Plant Agency there last year.

More to follow. Full report in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

