Course to improve safety of motorcyclists to be held in Orkney

June 21, 2019 at 4:35 pm

A training scheme to help reduce the number of collisions involving motorcyclists is being run for the first time in Orkney.

The Rider Refinement North one day course, which is part funded by Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Framework Fund, will take place on Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

The training scheme took place for the first time last year with 21 courses held between May and October in Forfar, Perth, Inverurie, Elgin and Dingwall. In total 230 motorcyclists took part.

“The feedback we received last year was overwhelmingly positive with many riders giving feedback to us about how it helped them and how they have changed their riding style as a result of the advice,” said road policing inspector, Neil Lumsden.

“With the support of Orkney Isles Council I am delighted to be able to deliver this course beyond the mainland which will allow motorcyclists in Orkney to improve their skills.

“On our course we want to promote safe riding messages and encourage riders to think about their riding style and riding behaviour, and take advantage of the expert tuition and advice that we will be providing.

“Led by police motorcyclists, the one day course looks at key risk factors particular to the local area plus we do demonstration rides with feedback from officers afterwards.

“Rider Refinement North is the only course of its kind being offered in Scotland at the moment and I hope that it will influence the behaviour of those who attend the course and help them to become safer riders.”

Councillor Andrew Drever, chair of the Orkney Road Safety Forum, said: “Improving motorcyclist safety is one of the three main priorities of the Highlands and Islands Joint Road Casualty Reduction Strategy. Providing practical training for riders where they can improve their skills and understanding of risks through controlled exercises is a vital part of this strategy.

“Motorcyclists are vastly over-represented in serious road injuries, so I hope that Orkney’s motorcyclists will take up this opportunity to both become a safer road user and improve their overall riding experience through better bike handling skills.”

Anyone interested in attending the course should email: operationriderrefinement@scotland.pnn.police.uk

