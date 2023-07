featured news

Councillors clash over school speed limits

July 2, 2023 at 2:44 pm

The decision to renege on imposing a 20mph speed limit around isles schools has been blasted by a North Isles councillor, who has spent over 20 years campaigning on the issue.

Councillor Dr Stephen Clackson questioned if the lives of isles children were seen as less valuable than those children who attend Mainland schools — where the speed limit is already in place.

