Councillor digs into pothole problem

A West Mainland councillor hit out at the badly rutted state of the road leading to the primary school in his home village.

Owen Tierney said the four-inch-deep potholes made him question whether Orkney can continue to claim to have among the best maintained road networks in the county.

Speaking at the development and infrastructure committee on Tuesday, Councillor Tierney said he was shocked by the state of the road when he earlier dropped off his grandchildren at Finstown school.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.