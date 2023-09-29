featured news

Council windfarms claim national net zero award

September 29, 2023 at 12:14 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has won a COSLA Excellence Award for its community windfarm projects

The awards, a celebration of Scottish local government success, took place on yesterday (Thursday, September 28).

The annual event recognises the great work, talent and innovation across Scottish local government.

The council’s strategic projects team won under the category “Just Transition to a Net Zero Economy” which looked at the commitment and investment that council projects across Scotland are making to deliver carbon neutrality.

All 32 of Scotland’s local authorities were invited to submit entries earlier this year with over 200 applications received across five categories.

The proposed project, which consists of three six-turbine windfarms, has the potential to generate 90MW of electricity and could bring in an average real profit of £5.5million per annum for the council.

The community benefit scheme is also expected to be worth an additional £432,000 per year, which will provide funds to local communities to develop projects of their own.

Share this:

Tweet

