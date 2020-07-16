Council warns of delays at waste recycling centres

July 16, 2020 at 4:25 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is advising people to be prepared for the possibility of short delays when using the Household Waste Recycling Centres at Hatston and Garson.

The two centres can now accept black bag waste as well as garden waste, cardboard and bulky household items.

“As the recycling centres begin to accept more types of materials we need to empty and replace skips more frequently,” said Lorna Richardson, policy manager with the OIC’s waste team.

“Physical distancing requirements are still in place and have a significant impact on how we operate the sites. Sometimes this means we cannot get the skips emptied as soon as they fill up.

“Unfortunately this means that, from time to time, we may be unable to accept certain types of waste or even have to close the site for a short period.

“We are doing everything we can to manage this situation but apologise in advance if you are affected by this. We appreciate your patience and ask that you help us by only visiting the recycling centres when absolutely necessary. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

To help stagger visits and manage visitor numbers, the council is asking people to consider visiting Hatston or Garson on their normal bin day or on a Saturday, if their bin day is Monday.

The restrictions currently in place mean that no more than five cars at a time are allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson. Opening hours are 9am to 3.45pm at Hatston and 10am to 3.45pm at Garson from Tuesday to Saturday, with both closed from midday to 1pm.

The restrictions also limit the council’s ability to open all of the recycling centres and so only Hatston and Garson can operate at present.

Share this:

Tweet

