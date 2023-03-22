featured news

Council shares update as flooding hits Orkney

March 22, 2023 at 4:23 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has issued an update regarding flooding in parts of the county.

An OIC spokeswoman said: “We have removed the sandbags from the gullies along the ‘Hope seafront due to the rainfall — as we need to let the rain out while we can and the flood defence wall will remain in place meantime.

“Sandbags will remain in Holm meantime.

“There’s flooding debris on Isgarth Road in Sanday and Graemeshall Road in Holm which roads teams are in the process of clearing, or soon will be.

“Watch out for road surface water near Quanterness — staff are attending to that now with flooding signage.

“Please take care and drive to the conditions.”

Share this:

Tweet

