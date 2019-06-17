Views on ‘business challenges’ in Orkney sought

June 17, 2019 at 12:35 pm

Businesses in Orkney are being invited to take part in the Orkney Business Survey 2019 — a survey exploring local business’ experiences in the current economic climate and the important challenges ahead.

The survey is being run by the Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) Economic Development team and the Business Gateway.

It is hope the information gathered will provide an informed snapshot of business performance, business confidence and a current profile of Orkney businesses

The council has said responses will help to pinpoint the key issues affecting business in the community and will inform the efficient and effective delivery of local business support services, with questions around business turnover, workforce size and plans for future development.

Previous surveys were carried out in 2012, 2014 and 2016. 276 responses were received to the last survey — with broadband connectivity problems and the increasing use of social media emerging as some of the key themes.

The survey has in the past helped to provide supporting evidence for policy changes relating to business development, with the introduction of the Council’s Flexible Business Development Grant a direct result of information gathered, and more recently a proposal for a new Small Business Training Grant. Business Gateway has ensured it has delivered workshops in the top topics identified, and used the results in developing the programme for the 2018 Business Festival.

The survey will take around 15-20 minutes to complete and will be open until 19th July 2019. One respondent will be picked at random to win an iPad sponsored by Business Gateway.

You can access the survey online here — https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PMDB8NJ

