Council seek your views on Quanterness wind farm

December 31, 2019 at 12:08 pm

Feedback is being invited into a major development which would see a six-turbine wind farm be constructed on the outskirts of Kirkwall.

Orkney Islands Council, as part of their community wind farm project, intend to submit a planning application for six turbines at Quanterness, St Ola, in early 2020.

The development is set to consist of six turbines with a maximum blade-tip height of 149.9-metres and associated infrastructure such as hardstandings, access tracks, a met mast and a substation compound.

Public exhibitions unveiling the project, which would also see turbines placed in Faray and Hoy, were held in November.

In December, councillors voted that applications pertaining to the project be taken over by the Scottish Government rather than be solely decided at local level here in Orkney.

Now, with the proposals classed as a “major development” there is a requirement for the council to carry out a pre-application consultation.

This consultation is used to inform communities about major and national development proposals and to have an opportunity to contribute views before a formal planning application is submitted.

The deadline for submitting comments and views to the project team has been extended to 12pm on Friday, January 17, and feedback forms can be found on the council website here.

Alternatively, feedback can be provided by phone on 852272.

