Council rents set to rise

February 8, 2023 at 4:06 pm

A rent increase of three per cent for council house tenants has been approved by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) education, leisure and housing committee.

The hike, which is set to take effect from April 1, would see the average weekly rate rise from £83.39 to £85.89.

This follows a consultation on rent fees with tenants, which tabled three potential options going into the new financial year.

These were:

• Rental freeze.

• Three per cent increase.

• five per cent increase (capped at £5 per week)

A total of 906 surveys were sent out to tenants and 84 surveys were returned, equating to a 9.27 per cent return rate. Of those returned, 77 per cent agreed with the proposal of a rent freeze, and four per cent disagreed. A total of 13 per cent agreed with the proposal for a three per cent increase, while nine per cent disagreed. Meanwhile, 13 per cent agreed with a five per cent increase, while eight per cent disagreed.

It was explained that a rent freeze would have a “longterm impact” beyond just one year, as the budget for repairs, housing staff, and other essential costs for running properties is funded solely from rent payments. As such, officers recommended a three per cent increase, which has been agreed by committee members.

The minutes of education, leisure and housing meetings are routinely scrutinised by a meeting of the full council — at which point any decisions taken will either gain full ratification or be returned to the relevant committee.

More in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

